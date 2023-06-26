Russian MoD releases VIDEO showing troops getting the drop on entrenched Ukrainians

The footage demonstrates the skills of a storm unit of the airborne troops, the ministry said

The Russian Defense Ministry has published a video that it says shows the moment Ukrainian frontline soldiers surrendered to a Russian airborne unit, which took its opponent by surprise in the trenches.

According to the ministry, the footage was taken in the Lugansk People’s Republic near the city of Kremennaya. It shows Russian troops advancing on Ukrainian positions under the cover of artillery fire before using a bold maneuver to take defending soldiers by surprise from multiple directions, forcing their surrender. The statement on Monday noted that Ukrainians who refused to lay down arms were killed.

The video appears to have been shot from a drone and shows soldiers moving in a trench near some dead trees. At one point, they raise their hands, while one throws away his firearm, apparently following an order.

The ministry stated that the successful capture was based on the foundation of a lengthy training course, during which the Russian airborne fighters learned the skill they used in the operation.