25 Jun, 2023 01:31
Main events in Russia’s aborted Wagner revolt

RT breaks down how the private military company’s attempted rebellion unfolded
Main events in Russia’s aborted Wagner revolt
A tank in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023. ©  Sergey Pivovarov / Sputnik

The Wagner private military company led by Evgeny Prigozhin launched a coup attempt in Russia that began on Friday evening and lasted through Saturday.

The armed contractors managed to seize an army headquarters in the southern part of the country.

However, they failed to rally other units and eventually aborted their advance towards Moscow after a deal was reached with authorities.

The agreement, which includes amnesty for Prigozhin, was brokered by Belarusian leader, Aleksandr Lukashenko.

