International Maritime Defense Show opens in Russia

The major military and civil shipbuilding event involves over 250 companies from all over the globe

The International Maritime Defense Show (IMDS) opened in the Russian Baltic port of Kronstadt on Wednesday. Scheduled to last until Sunday, the event involves more than 250 participants from Russia and foreign nations presenting their production at the expo.

Held every two years since 2003, the IMDS, organized by the Russian ministry of industry and trade, is a major naval show rivaling the French Euronaval and IMDEX Asia held in Singapore. This is the first time the event is being held in Kronstadt at a brand-new exhibition space, which includes both pavilions and a harbor where the participants and guests of the show can get an in-depth look at several Russian state-of-the-art naval ships.

The show’s participants will be able to visit the amphibious assault ship ‘Ivan Gren’ – a 135-meter-long vessel capable of transporting up to a marine battalion group equipped with heavy armor – as well as the corvette ‘Stoyky’ (‘Faithful’) and two fast attack guided missile craft.

The ships on display represent some of the “most modern vessels” used by the Russian navy, Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov, the Russian Navy chief, said at the show. Similar vessels are taking part in the ongoing Russian military campaign in Ukraine, the admiral said, adding that they “have demonstrated high technological reliability, combat stability and performance.”

Experience the Russian Navy has gained during the conflict has already been put to use by the national defense industry, according to Aleksey Rakhmanov, the CEO of the United Shipbuilding Corporation – a large Russian state concern.

This experience “should certainly be taken into account both in building new ships and modernizing the existing ones,” Rakhimov said, adding that the industry “has the potential” for adapting this new knowledge and is currently working on the tasks set by the defense ministry.

The admiral also hailed this year’s show as “one of the best,” calling it an “absolute milestone.” The exhibition features not only ships but also coastal defense systems and various support and weapons systems, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said at the event. He also hailed the fact that Russian defense industries have “significantly increased” their shipbuilding capacity over the past three years.

Speaking at the forum, Yevmenov stated that Russia’s ongoing military campaign had shown the nation needs new warships “now.” He also said that all the best ideas should be put to practice “immediately” as he called for lengthy design, development, and research and engineering phases to be made shorter.

The event organizers have not revealed the exact number of foreign participants and delegations. However, videos taken at the scene showed dozens of military and civilian officials from various African, Asian, and Arab nations attending the show.

The opening day of the IMDS also featured an air show by the iconic Russian aerobatic team, the Swifts (Strizhi). Locked in tight formation, seven fighters performed stunts over the exhibition area. The team flies stock warplanes that have not undergone any specific modifications for aerobatics. They use a training version of the time-tested Soviet and Russian MiG-29 fighters.