icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Jun, 2023 12:48
HomeRussia & FSU

Shamans hold ritual in support of Russian military

The rite was staged on the day of the summer solstice due to it being a “very powerful” time
Shamans hold ritual in support of Russian military
Shamans await the sunrise during the grand shamanic ritual in Russia's Republic of Tuva. ©  Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev

Russian shamans have asked the spirits for victory in the conflict in Ukraine and good health for the country’s troops as part of a major ritual that took place in the Tuva Republic in southern Siberia.

Everyone was welcome to attend the rite held in the republic’s Mongun-Bulak area on Wednesday morning, the Adyg Eeren organization of local shamans told TASS news agency. Similar rituals were also performed in other parts of the country, it added.

The day of the summer solstice was chosen for the occasion because it is a “very powerful” time that is considered “favorable for achieving the support of spirits and ancestors for a successful conclusion of the summer,” the organization explained.

According to Adyg Eeren, the shamans “asked for the well-being of the whole of mankind, for the victory of our soldiers in the special military operation and for their good health” during the ritual.

France could offer Ukraine NATO-for-peace – Le Monde
Read more
France could offer Ukraine NATO-for-peace – Le Monde

Shamanism is a system of belief held by some indigenous peoples in Siberia and other Russian regions. It views a human being as part of the cosmos, with the shamans being considered the mediators between the worlds of the living and the dead. The religion is professed by Buryats, Evenks, Yakuts, Tuvans and other ethnic groups.

Late last year, shamans in Peru issued a prediction that the conflict in Ukraine would be over in the summer of 2023.

“All this will calm down. Peace, tranquility will come. That’s what we've seen,” shaman Cleofe Sedano, who is based Peru's capital Lima, told Reuters. According to Sedano, a peace treaty between Moscow and Kiev will be signed by this August.

Russia maintains that it is eager to work out a settlement to the conflict across the negotiating table. However, Moscow says a lack of reasonable proposals from Kiev and its Western backers has so far left it no choice but to continue trying to attain its goals on the battlefield.

Top stories

RT Features

Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control
Life in the Donbass: How locals feel today, over nine years since their region broke away from Ukrainian control FEATURE
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Another forever war?
0:00
24:43
The end of Title 42 and migration across the globe
0:00
27:26
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies