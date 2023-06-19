icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Jun, 2023 15:35
Belarus to introduce chemical castration of pedophiles

Proposed changes to the criminal code envisage compulsory treatment of child molesters, the General Prosecutor’s Office says
The Belarus Prosecutor-General's Office in capital Minsk. ©  Sputnik / Andrey Aleksandrov

Belarus is planning to include chemical castration in the program for treating pedophiles as part of an action plan to protect children from sexual abuse and exploitation, the General Prosecutor’s Office said. The agency announced the steps on Telegram on Monday following approval from the Belarusian government.

Amendments to the country’s criminal code were prepared by the interior ministry envisaging “compulsory treatment of persons suffering from pedophilia,” in addition to their court sentence, the statement read.

As part of the action plan, the Health Ministry developed and approved “a clinical protocol containing an algorithm for the treatment of pedophilia, including the use of chemical castration,” the agency explained. A mechanism for the rehabilitation of victims of sexual abuse has also been prepared, it added.

It also stressed that Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko supported strengthening control over persons, who were previously convicted on pedophilia charges, including the use of electronic bracelets.

According to the agency, its efforts towards “establishing administrative responsibility for promoting non-traditional sexual relations, gender transitioning, pedophilia and childfree ideology” also had the backing of the head of state.

Chemical castration is performed through the administration of special drugs that reduce a patient’s sexual desire for a prolonged period of time or on a permanent basis. Laws allowing chemical castration exist in some US states, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Norway, Sweden and other countries.

In Russia, chemical castration was introduced in 2012 as a voluntary procedure, which requires consent from the person sentenced for sexual abuse of minors.

