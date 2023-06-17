icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
17 Jun, 2023 21:40
Key takeaways from Putin's meeting with African Leaders on Ukraine conflict and peace roadmap

A large delegation of African leaders traveled to Moscow to promote its peace plan for Ukraine
Key takeaways from Putin's meeting with African Leaders on Ukraine conflict and peace roadmap
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets African leaders in St. Petersburg, Russia. ©  Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted a large delegation of African leaders in St. Petersburg on Saturday. The group traveled to Russia a day after visiting Ukraine and meeting the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky, promoting its 10-point peace roadmap designed to end the ongoing conflict between Kiev and Moscow, which has been dragging on for over a year already.

The African delegation included South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, the President of Senegal, Macky Sall, Comoros President Othman Ghazali, and the President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, as well as Egyptian PM Mostafa Madbouly and senior officials from the Republic of Congo and Uganda.

