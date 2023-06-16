icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Jun, 2023 11:57
HomeRussia & FSU

10,000+ Russian troops paid bonuses for destroying enemy hardware – MOD

Additional rewards for taking out German-made Leopard main battle tanks are in the pipeline, the Defense Ministry said
10,000+ Russian troops paid bonuses for destroying enemy hardware – MOD
FILE PHOTO: A destroyed Ukrainian tank. ©  Sputnik / Gennady Dubovoy

More than 10,000 Russian troops have received bonuses for destroying or capturing major enemy weapon systems during the military operation against Ukraine, the Defense Ministry has revealed.

Russian soldiers have been paid between 50,000 and 300,000 rubles ($600 and $3,600) for personally taking out a tank, an artillery gun, a fighter jet, or other piece of military equipment, according to the statistics.

In 2022, 7,064 servicemen merited such remuneration for destroying a total of 11,586 pieces of Ukrainian military equipment. In the first five months of this year, the figures were 3,193 and 4,415, respectively, the ministry said.

The biggest payoffs went to airmen and air defense operators for shooting down enemy jets and helicopters, and to soldiers for destroying Tochka-U and HIMARS rocket launchers. Ukrainian naval drones, which have been used for attacks on Crimea, were valued by the military leadership at $2,400 apiece.

Pop legend offers $13,000 for each destroyed Western tank 
Read more
Pop legend offers $13,000 for each destroyed Western tank 

Half of that amount was paid out “for destroying each of the many hundreds of armor” belonging to Ukrainian forces, the statement said. The smallest bonuses were awarded for intercepting enemy rockets and some drones, as well as for taking out armored vehicles and artillery pieces.

The ministry is reviewing reports from the battlefield to decide on bonuses for destroying Leopard tanks and other NATO-produced hardware, it said. Kiev’s foreign backers have supplied dozens of pieces of such equipment in an attempt to strengthen Ukraine’s army ahead of its long-promised counteroffensive, which is now underway.

Some private Russian citizens have also offered bounties to frontline troops. In one recent example, entertainer Grigory Leps said he and several other like-minded people were pooling resources to pay out 1 million rubles ($13,000) for each Western tank destroyed by Russian soldiers.

Top stories

RT Features

Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Discovering Dagestan: Unique culture & age-old crafts
0:00
28:4
CrossTalk: War without end?
0:00
24:59
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies