icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Jun, 2023 14:51
HomeRussia & FSU

No feeling Russia is under sanctions – political analyst

A “global majority” attended the economic forum in St. Petersburg, Andrey Sushentsov has explained
No feeling Russia is under sanctions – political analyst

The fact that numerous foreign dignitaries flocked to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2023) this year is yet another sign that Western efforts to isolate Russia are faltering, Andrey Sushentsov, a senior member of a prominent Moscow-based think tank, told RT on Friday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the major annual economic event, Sushentsov, who serves as the program director of the Valdai Discussion Club, heaped praise on the forum, noting that it is bristling with “constructive energy” and people seeking new opportunities.

“We see a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of delegations from different parts of the world, what we in Russia currently call a ‘global majority’,” he said, noting that those include representatives from African, Asian, and Arab countries.

I don’t sense here a feeling that Russia is under pressure or under sanctions.

Sushentsov explained that the SPIEF 2023 has emerged as a venue for those who prefer to think about the future globally. He added that the forum had seen some of the most “intellectually fascinating” discussions, including those hosted by the Valdai Club and the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

“I [feel] a very deep sense of commitment to a better future here,” he added.

The expert also weighed in on the current state of the Russian economy amid Western pressure, saying that “unexpectedly, it feels pretty good.” He recalled that, while shortly after the onset of the Ukraine conflict both Western and Russian experts took a dim view of the nation’s economic prospects, their apprehensions did not come to pass. 

“Russia is experiencing significant growth that is bigger than in many European economies,” he noted, adding that, in several years, numerous Russian entrepreneurs would be able to publish books on how they adapted to the new realities.

On Friday, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov insisted that Russia “without any doubts, is not in isolation.” He added that there was no “vacuum” in the Russian economy, explaining that  businesses that have closed are being swiftly replaced by others.

READ MORE: ‘Ugly’ neocolonial system is dead – Putin

First held in 1997, SPIEF is an annual gathering that serves as a global platform for discussing key economic problems facing both Russia and the international community. According to St. Petersburg authorities, this year’s forum was attended by delegates from more than 100 countries.

 

Top stories

RT Features

Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Discovering Dagestan: Unique culture & age-old crafts
0:00
28:4
CrossTalk: War without end?
0:00
24:59
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies