Cause of massive blaze in Russia’s Kursk being probed – governor

Flames engulfed the warehouse of a pillow manufacturer overnight in a region that borders Ukraine

A large fire broke out overnight at a warehouse belonging to a pillow and blanket manufacturer in Russia’s Kursk Region, its governor, Roman Starovoyt, has reported. Given the region borders Ukraine, the authorities are looking into whether a drone attack could have caused the incident.

There have been numerous instances of suspected Ukrainian UAVs crossing into Russian airspace and hitting targets as far away as Moscow.

Starovoyt broke the news on his Telegram channel on Friday morning, revealing that the blaze affected the premises of the company Bel-Pol where inventory was being stored.

“The security services are probing a version involving a possible attack by an enemy drone,” the governor wrote.

According to local emergency services, flames were raging over approximately 2,000 square meters when the first fire engines arrived on the scene.

The fire was subdued within several hours and firefighters are currently clearing the debris.

There have been no reports of casualties so far.

Starovoyt pledged to support the affected company as soon as the damage has been evaluated.

As recently as last Friday, a drone crashed into an apartment block in the Russian city of Voronezh, leaving three people injured.

Officials said they suspected a botched Ukrainian attack on a local aviation plant that was presumably thwarted by Russian electronic warfare countermeasures.

A video clip shared online purporting to show moments before the blast depicted an aircraft flying over the city. It then makes a nosedive and hits a building in a fiery explosion.

Last month, several UAVs attacked Moscow, with Russian authorities quick to point the finger at Ukraine.