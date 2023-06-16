icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Jun, 2023 09:47
HomeRussia & FSU

Cause of massive blaze in Russia’s Kursk being probed – governor

Flames engulfed the warehouse of a pillow manufacturer overnight in a region that borders Ukraine
Source: The Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM)

A large fire broke out overnight at a warehouse belonging to a pillow and blanket manufacturer in Russia’s Kursk Region, its governor, Roman Starovoyt, has reported. Given the region borders Ukraine, the authorities are looking into whether a drone attack could have caused the incident.

There have been numerous instances of suspected Ukrainian UAVs crossing into Russian airspace and hitting targets as far away as Moscow.

Starovoyt broke the news on his Telegram channel on Friday morning, revealing that the blaze affected the premises of the company Bel-Pol where inventory was being stored. 

The security services are probing a version involving a possible attack by an enemy drone,” the governor wrote.

According to local emergency services, flames were raging over approximately 2,000 square meters when the first fire engines arrived on the scene.

The fire was subdued within several hours and firefighters are currently clearing the debris.

Ukraine attempted to attack homes linked to Russian officers – NBC READ MORE: Ukraine attempted to attack homes linked to Russian officers – NBC

There have been no reports of casualties so far.

Starovoyt pledged to support the affected company as soon as the damage has been evaluated.

As recently as last Friday, a drone crashed into an apartment block in the Russian city of Voronezh, leaving three people injured.

Officials said they suspected a botched Ukrainian attack on a local aviation plant that was presumably thwarted by Russian electronic warfare countermeasures.

A video clip shared online purporting to show moments before the blast depicted an aircraft flying over the city. It then makes a nosedive and hits a building in a fiery explosion.

Last month, several UAVs attacked Moscow, with Russian authorities quick to point the finger at Ukraine.

Top stories

RT Features

Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Discovering Dagestan: Unique culture & age-old crafts
0:00
28:4
CrossTalk: War without end?
0:00
24:59
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies