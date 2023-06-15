icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Jun, 2023 19:17
Russian military shows off double tank kill (VIDEO)

Fresh footage shows an attack helicopter destroying two Ukrainian tanks just seconds apart
©  The Russian Defense Ministry

The Russian Defense Ministry has released live-action footage from the onboard cameras of an attack helicopter showing two Ukrainian tanks being destroyed by guided missiles in quick succession. 

The grainy footage, which was extracted from the onboard computer of a Ka-52 helicopter and posted to the ministry’s social media on Thursday, shows the Ukrainian tanks targeting Russian positions in southern Donbass. 

The armored vehicles, which appear to be main battle tanks, are standing next to one another. A third object – apparently a military engineering vehicle – is seen near the tanks.

The helicopter’s crew fired two guided missiles in quick succession at the tanks, hitting both of them. The vehicles caught fire and began emitting thick plumes of black smoke, the footage shows. The Russian military said both tanks were destroyed along with their crews in the attack.

The Ka-52 advanced Russian attack helicopters have been extensively used in the conflict between Moscow and Kiev, which has been raging for over a year already. Although the helicopters have been in service for over a decade already, the ongoing hostilities are the first major conflict in which they have seen action.

Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE

