icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Jun, 2023 13:23
HomeRussia & FSU

Kremlin comments on future of privatization

Many Russian officials back the sale of state-held assets, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said
Kremlin comments on future of privatization
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov

The Russian government supports the further privatization of state assets, provided they are not sold off too cheaply, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday. The head of Russia’s central bank, Elvira Nabiullina, earlier spoke in favor of privatization.

Peskov said that the topic is “indeed always on [the government’s] agenda,” but added that there are certain industries which cannot be managed effectively by businesses.

The spokesman noted that experts should be consulted in each case before a specific asset is privatized.

Delegates from over 100 countries to attend St. Petersburg Economic Forum – governor READ MORE: Delegates from over 100 countries to attend St. Petersburg Economic Forum – governor

It’s a question of profitability… most important is that the state’s riches are not sold for a song,” Peskov clarified.

According to the Kremlin official, the aim of privatization is to ensure that assets “become more effective [and] create new jobs.

Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) earlier on Thursday, Bank of Russia chief Nabiullina argued that “privatization is needed, and we have things to privatize without detriment to strategic interests.

Nabiullina noted that aside from ensuring that more money flows into government coffers, this would help foster entrepreneurship in Russia.

The privatization of state assets began in Russia back in 1992, soon after the collapse of the Soviet Union and its socialist economic system.

However, the Russian state still wields control over a significant share of the country’s economy.

Top stories

RT Features

Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is a new conflict brewing near Ukraine? How a clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The cost of military technology
0:00
26:49
CrossTalk: NATO’s Ukraine war
0:00
25:3
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies