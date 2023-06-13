icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Jun, 2023 08:28
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukrainian counteroffensive might last for ‘weeks, even months’ – Macron  

The French leader says he wants Kiev’s operation to be as “victorious as possible” 
Ukrainian counteroffensive might last for ‘weeks, even months’ – Macron  
© Global Look Press / Keystone Press Agency/Panoramic

Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russian forces will be a lengthy operation, with Kiev getting more deliveries of Western weapons and ammunition in the coming days and weeks, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.    

He made the statement during a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Polish President Andrzej Duda at the Élysée Palace in Paris. The trio of EU and NATO leaders gathered to discuss future security guarantees for Ukraine in the run-up to the NATO summit in July.   

“The counteroffensive has started. It’s going to be deployed for several weeks and even months. We are supporting it within the limits that we set ourselves,” Macron said.  

The French president said he and his counterparts wanted Kiev’s operation to be “as victorious as possible so that we can then start a period of negotiations in good conditions.”   

There’ll be more deliveries of weapons, including armored vehicles, and ammunition to Ukraine “over the coming days and weeks,” Macron promised.  

Duda expressed his belief that with Western support “the counteroffensive will be successful,” ending in “the ousting of Russian military forces from all occupied territories.”  

“We have taken decisions to support Ukraine for as long as needed,” Scholz told the journalists. As for the security guarantees for Ukraine, the discussions were “intense,” according to the German chancellor, who added that the results of the negotiations would be finalized at a later date.  

More than half of world’s population supports Russia – Seymour Hersh
Read more
More than half of world’s population supports Russia – Seymour Hersh

Ukraine greatly intensified its attacks against Russian forces along the front line last week. According to Moscow, the Ukrainian military has been unable to breach Russian defenses and has suffered significant casualties, while also losing some of its Western-supplied Leopard 2 tanks and Bradley fighting vehicles.  

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky acknowledged that Kiev’s forces have been conducting “counteroffensive and defensive actions,” but refused to provide any further details.   

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday that “currently there are no prerequisites for any agreements” between Russia and Ukraine. “Moreover, now there’s no foundation, even a flimsy one, to build at least some kind of dialogue,” he added.   

The reasons for that is the “unwillingness” and “unpreparedness” of Zelensky’s government to engage in any negotiations, Peskov said. The Western “masters” of Ukraine are also forbidding it from seeking a peaceful settlement, he added.

Top stories

RT Features

Is new conflict brewing near Ukraine? Clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is new conflict brewing near Ukraine? Clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Is new conflict brewing near Ukraine? Clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions
Is new conflict brewing near Ukraine? Clampdown on anti-NATO opposition figures has raised tensions FEATURE
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works
Ukraine's propaganda machine is vital for Zelensky: Here is how it works FEATURE
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis
A petri dish for fascism: How Ukraine has become a magnet for Western neo-Nazis FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Unacceptable reality? SB Asthana, retired major general of the Indian Army
0:00
29:44
West and Russia in a hybrid war, heading for direct collision (Fyodor Lukyanov)
0:00
29:2
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies