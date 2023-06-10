icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
10 Jun, 2023 14:58
Ex-US paratrooper arrested in Russia

Travis Leake, who has resided in Moscow for several years, faces drug-dealing charges
Ex-US paratrooper arrested in Russia
FILE PHOTO: police cars on Moscow streets ©  RIA Novosti/Natalya Selivestorova

A court in the Russian capital has placed a US army veteran in custody on suspicion of drug dealing. Travis Leake has been living in Russia for a few years, working as a musician and performing in a band, local media reported.

On Saturday, TASS news agency quoted the press office of Moscow’s Khamovniki Court as confirming that the American would be in pre-trial detention until August 6.

Officials also revealed that Leake’s acquaintance, Valeria Grobanyuk, was arrested earlier in connection with the case.

According to Russia’s REN TV channel, police searched Leake’s apartment earlier this week, and recovered a suspicious-looking substance, scales, as well as ziploc bags.

US journalist 'wrongfully detained' – State Department

If found guilty, the US veteran could face up to 12 years in jail.

On his account on Russia’s VK social media platform, Leake describes himself as a singer in a Russian band named ‘Lovi Noch’ (Catch the Night).

The court press office revealed that the man previously served in an airborne unit of the US army.

REN TV alleged that Leake took part in Washington’s military campaign in Iraq.

In February 2022, Russian authorities arrested WNBA star Brittney Griner when cannabis oil was found in her luggage. In August of that year, she was sentenced to nine years in prison.

However, in December she returned home after Washington and Moscow carried out a prisoner swap in Abu Dhabi. In turn, the US released Russian national Viktor Bout, who had been serving a 25-year term on gun-running charges.

