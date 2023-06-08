icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
8 Jun, 2023 19:16
HomeRussia & FSU

Heavy rains devastate Russian Far East capital (VIDEOS)

Vladivostok’s central streets have turned into streams due to half the monthly precipitation average coming down in one day
Heavy rains devastate Russian Far East capital (VIDEOS)
A screenshot from a video depicts cars amid powerful rains on June 8, 2023 in Vladivostok, Russia ©  Elena Kopylova / RIA Novosti

A powerful storm has made landfall in Russia’s Far East, flooding the streets of its capital, Vladivostok. Torrential rain has brought traffic to a standstill in several parts of the city.

According to local meteorologists, the downpour on Thursday saw half the monthly rainfall average wreak chaos on the city streets. To make matters worse, strong winds have also been blowing in the area.

The inclement weather arrived one day ahead of expected.

Videos shared on social media show submerged cars and buses, with people having to wade their way out of the stalled vehicles in waist-deep water. 

On top of that, local authorities reported that the storm had toppled several trees, and caused a landslide and power supply disruptions in a number of neighborhoods of Vladivostok.  

All city services have been put on full alert until the end of the week in a bid to mitigate the aftermath of the storm. 

READ MORE: Deadly floods affect more than 400,000 in Somalia (VIDEO)

Meanwhile, meteorologists have warned that the downpour and winds will become even stronger on Friday, and conditions are likely to persist at least until Saturday.

Top stories

RT Features

The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict?
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict? FEATURE
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine?
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine? FEATURE
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict?
The Kakhovka dam has been destroyed and the Dnieper River is flooded: How will this affect the Russia-Ukraine military conflict? FEATURE
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine?
Countering the counter-offensive: What's next for the conflict in Ukraine? FEATURE
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Military chaos & its ramifications: The refugee question
0:00
25:43
Going nuclear
0:00
26:33
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies