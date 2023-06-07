Zelensky could be killed by his ‘masters’ – Medvedev

The West’s disappointment with the authorities in Kiev could cost the Ukrainian leader his life, the former Russian president has suggested

Ukraine is being forced to carry out its much-hyped counteroffensive in order to justify the weapons and money it received from the West, claimed ex-Russian president Dmitry Medvedev in a Telegram post on Wednesday.

He suggested that if Kiev doesn’t show its “masters” a return on their investment, the West’s disappointment with the Ukrainian government could end up costing its top officials not only their jobs but even their lives.

“The enemy has long promised a great counteroffensive. And it looks like something has already started,” wrote Medvedev, apparently referring to Kiev’s attempt to launch a large-scale offensive operation in the southern part of the Donetsk People’s Republic on Sunday. Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that Russian forces successfully repelled the thrust, destroying a large number of Ukrainian combatants and Western-supplied military equipment in the process.

Medvedev noted that the launch of such an operation came as no surprise, since “the Kiev regime has no choice. It must attack. It has to justify the money and weapons it has received.” He added that “the disappointment of [Kiev’s] overseers may cost Zelensky and his friends not only their posts, but their lives as well.”

The former Russian president then suggested that it would only take a few reports from “American agents,” which he says have long been in control of the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU), in order for the “cocaine gang” to be “instantly written off as scrap” for wasting American taxpayers’ money.

“Moreover, they will delegate it to someone else, as they like to do in Langley [the CIA headquarters],” said Medvedev. “They will give the order to some radical low-lifes to do away with the drug addict [Zelensky] for treason against Ukraine and the Bandera cause, and then hang him by his feet along with his henchmen,” he added.

“Therefore, the Kyiv regime has only one way out – to go to the end, sending thousands of mobilized to their deaths,” Medvedev concluded, insisting that Russia must not underestimate the enemy and launch its own offensive to completely “overthrow the Nazi Kiev regime.”

Last month, Medvedev, who currently serves as the deputy chairman of Russia’s National Security Council, claimed that Ukraine has no future in its current form and that the collapse of its statehood is inevitable. He stressed that the “Nazi government in Kiev’’ must be destroyed in order to prevent the ongoing conflict from dragging on in perpetuity.