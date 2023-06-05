icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Jun, 2023 11:07
Kremlin ‘alarmed’ by reported coup attempt in former Soviet republic

Moscow is closely monitoring the situation in Kyrgyzstan, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov says
Kremlin 'alarmed' by reported coup attempt in former Soviet republic
FILE PHOTO: Kyrgyz police officers stand guard. ©  Sputnik / Zhoomart Uraimov

Russian authorities are concerned over reports of an attempted coup in the Central Asian country of Kyrgyzstan, Kremlin press-secretary Dmitry Peskov has said.

Early Monday, local media claimed that Kyrgyz security forces arrested participants of an alleged coup. According to reports, a group of people had been plotting to take power from President Sadyr Japarov by force.

The identities of those arrested are currently unknown, but judging by the videos of detentions uploaded on social media, the operation took place in the country's capital Bishkek.

Kyrgyzstan’s Interior Ministry and the State Committee for National Security have yet to make any official statements regarding the situation.

“So far, obviously, very alarming news is coming in,” Peskov said when asked to comment on the reports from Kyrgyzstan. The Russian authorities are “closely monitoring” the events, he added.

READ MORE: Ukraine blasts foreign leaders for attending WWII victory celebration

Kyrgyzstan is a former Soviet republic of around 7 million people and a close ally of Russia. The country is a member of the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Eurasian Economic Union, the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. President Japarov was among the foreign leaders, who attended the Victory Day parade on Red Square in Moscow on May 9.

