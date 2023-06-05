icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Jun, 2023 13:35
HomeRussia & FSU

Kremlin responds to US nuclear deal offer

Washington’s readiness to talk arms control is a positive signal, but it so far lacks specifics, Dmitry Peskov has said
Kremlin responds to US nuclear deal offer
A view shows the State Historical Museum, St. Basil's Cathedral, the Mausoleum of the Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin and the Kremlin's towers, on July 11, 2022. ©  Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

Russia welcomes a US suggestion to hold talks over nuclear weapons, but would like to see concrete proposals from Washington, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Peskov was asked to comment on remarks by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who said last week that the US was ready “to engage in bilateral arms control discussions with Russia and with China, without preconditions.”

He also said that Washington was willing to abide by the core limits set by the 2010 New START treaty, which puts caps on the number of strategic warheads deployed by the two countries, “as long as Russia does [the same]."

Peskov described Sullivan’s statement as “an important and positive” signal. “Of course, we expect it to be supported by real steps via diplomatic channels,” he noted.

Reiterating that Moscow remains open to negotiations on arms control, Peskov added that “first, we should understand how this proposal is formulated.”

Russia suspends last nuclear treaty with US
Read more
Russia suspends last nuclear treaty with US

However, the spokesman went on to say that when it comes to such an important topic, “it is very difficult to rely on statements in the media, especially when we are experiencing an acute deficit of mutual trust in bilateral relations.”

The arms control architecture between Russia and the US has been under considerable strain in recent years. Last August, Russia suspended the inspection regime within New START, the last nuclear agreement between the two countries, claiming that American sanctions over the Ukraine conflict hinder Russian officials from implementing the verification mechanism.

In February, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow would suspend its participation in the treaty, citing the refusal of Western powers to permit inspections of their nuclear facilities. He confirmed, though, that Moscow would continue to abide by the deal’s limits on deployed warheads.

He also said that before discussing the agreement’s future, Russia wanted to address not only the American arsenal, but also nuclear weapons fielded by other NATO members, including the UK and France.

Top stories

RT Features

The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw?
The Black Sea grain deal has worked in the interests of the rich, not the poor – would Russia be within its rights to withdraw? FEATURE
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state
Nightmare in Manipur: Peace remains elusive in bloody battle over land, identity politics as ethnic clashes singe Indian state FEATURE
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict?
Henry Kissinger tried to end the Cold War. Why did those who came after him in Washington seek to restart the conflict? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The US is a dying empire, using Ukraine to weaken the Russia-China alliance – Dr. Harriet Fraad
0:00
28:29
Robot wars
0:00
27:8
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies