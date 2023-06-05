icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Jun, 2023 07:43
Kiev renews push in Donbass – Russian official

An attempt to break through defensive lines on the previous day failed, according to the Defense Ministry
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian soldiers work on the tank gun of a Leopard 1 A5 main battle tank. ©  Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert / picture alliance via Getty Images

Ukrainian forces are attempting a major push against Russian troops for a second day in a row, Vladimir Rogov, a Zaporozhye Region administration official, reported on Monday. The first effort on Sunday was repelled, with Kiev losing some 250 people and over a dozen tanks, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

The offensive began near the village of Vremevka in Donetsk Region early on Monday morning, Rogov said on social media. He assessed the maneuver as better organized and involving more Ukrainian troops than the one on Sunday.

Kiev has long promised to launch a major counteroffensive against Russia. However, in recent weeks Ukrainian officials have explained the delays by claiming that the country needs more Western weapons first.

The operation on Sunday was described as “large-scale” yet “unsuccessful” by the Russian military. The attack, which was carried out by Ukraine’s 23rd and 31st Mechanized Brigades, was repelled, the Defense Ministry reported, adding that Kiev lost more than 250 service members, 16 tanks, three infantry vehicles, and 21 armored vehicles in the clashes.

READ MORE: ‘Large-scale’ Ukrainian offensive repelled – Russian MOD

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky confirmed to the Wall Street Journal last week that his army was ready to commence the much-touted counteroffensive, claiming he expected it to be a success. His government considers the full takeover of all lands lost to Russia as the only acceptable result of the conflict.

The US and its allies have pledged to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes” to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia. Moscow has described the hostilities as part of Washington’s proxy war against Russia. Russian officials have also said that by pumping weapons into Ukraine Western nations are simply prolonging the conflict but will not be able to change the outcome.

