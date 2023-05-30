Kiev regime behind terrorist attack against Moscow – MOD

The raid involved eight drones, all of which have been neutralized, Russia’s Ministry of Defense has said

Tuesday morning’s drone attack on Moscow, which hit several buildings, was orchestrated by Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

“The Kiev regime launched a terrorist attack with unmanned aerial vehicles on targets in the city of Moscow,” a statement from the ministry said. The raid involved eight aircraft-type UAVs, all of which were hit; three drones that were suppressed by electronic warfare measures went out of control and deviated from their intended targets, the statement added.

The remaining five drones were shot down by a Pantsir-S air defense system operating outside of Moscow, according to the MOD.

The attack was first reported by Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, who said on Tuesday morning that the drone raid resulted in several buildings in the Russian capital sustaining minor damage, with residents in the area temporarily evacuated. He noted that no one was seriously hurt in the attack, with only two people seeking medical assistance at the scene.