Residential area in Russia’s Krasnodar hit by drones – governor

No injuries have been reported after two UAVs crashed, Veniamin Kondratyev says

Two drones hit a residential area in the city of Krasnodar in southern Russia, local governor Veniamin Kondratyev has said, confirming earlier media reports.

The UAVs crashed on Morskaya Street in the center of the city, Kondratyev wrote on Telegram on Friday, adding that no injuries have been reported.

“There is damage to buildings, but critical infrastructure remained unharmed,” he stated.

An investigation has been launched and the local authorities will provide assistance to anyone whose home was damaged in the incident, the governor added.

Earlier on Friday, local news outlets and Telegram channels reported what they described as a Ukrainian drone attack on the city, which has a population of around 1 million.

A video purportedly made in Krasnodar captured a UAV and the sound of a powerful explosion shortly after the drone had disappeared from view. Photos from the scene showed the damaged roof of what looked like an office building that had been hit by the blast.

According to Krasnodar mayor Evgeny Naumov, windows of a residential building were also blown out.

Located on the Russian Black Sea shore, Krasnodar Region is one of the most popular resort destinations in the country. It is connected to Crimea via the 19km Crimean or Kerch Bridge, which was built between 2016 and 2018 and has become a symbol of the peninsula’s reunification with Russia.

In early May, the Ilsky Oil Refinery in Krasnodar Region was attacked by Ukrainian drones for two days in a row. Blazes broke at the facility as result of the strikes but were quickly extinguished.

Multiple sites in Russian regions bordering or located not far from Ukraine, including oil refineries, military airfields and residential areas, have been attacked by drones since Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.