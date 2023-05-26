icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
26 May, 2023 11:02
HomeRussia & FSU

Residential area in Russia’s Krasnodar hit by drones – governor

No injuries have been reported after two UAVs crashed, Veniamin Kondratyev says
Telegram
A building damaged by drones in Russia’s Krasnodar. ©  Telegram

Two drones hit a residential area in the city of Krasnodar in southern Russia, local governor Veniamin Kondratyev has said, confirming earlier media reports.

The UAVs crashed on Morskaya Street in the center of the city, Kondratyev wrote on Telegram on Friday, adding that no injuries have been reported.

“There is damage to buildings, but critical infrastructure remained unharmed,” he stated.

An investigation has been launched and the local authorities will provide assistance to anyone whose home was damaged in the incident, the governor added.

Earlier on Friday, local news outlets and Telegram channels reported what they described as a Ukrainian drone attack on the city, which has a population of around 1 million.

A video purportedly made in Krasnodar captured a UAV and the sound of a powerful explosion shortly after the drone had disappeared from view. Photos from the scene showed the damaged roof of what looked like an office building that had been hit by the blast.

Suspected drone targets residential area in Krasnodar, Russia (VIDEOS)
Read more
Suspected drone targets residential area in Krasnodar, Russia (VIDEOS)

According to Krasnodar mayor Evgeny Naumov, windows of a residential building were also blown out.

Located on the Russian Black Sea shore, Krasnodar Region is one of the most popular resort destinations in the country. It is connected to Crimea via the 19km Crimean or Kerch Bridge, which was built between 2016 and 2018 and has become a symbol of the peninsula’s reunification with Russia.

In early May, the Ilsky Oil Refinery in Krasnodar Region was attacked by Ukrainian drones for two days in a row. Blazes broke at the facility as result of the strikes but were quickly extinguished.

Multiple sites in Russian regions bordering or located not far from Ukraine, including oil refineries, military airfields and residential areas, have been attacked by drones since Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.

Top stories

RT Features

Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The manipulation of AI
0:00
27:28
CrossTalk: End of Ukraine and EU?
0:00
25:5
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies