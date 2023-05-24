icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
24 May, 2023 16:55
HomeRussia & FSU

Shortest girl in Russia graduates from school

Polina Skorik, who stands at just 80 centimeters tall, is now looking to study management skills, according to authorities
Shortest girl in Russia graduates from school
©  Vitaly Belousov;  RIA Novosti

Polina Skorik, Russia’s shortest teenage girl, has graduated from school and is looking to further her education, the Kursk Region Ministry of Education told the media on Wednesday.

“Today, the smallest young woman in Russia, Polina Skorik, graduated from school. She completed the 11th grade of the… secondary school in the Glushkovo District of Kursk Region,” the ministry reported.

Skorik, 17, stands at a height of just 80 centimeters and is the only known case in Russia of anauxetic dysplasia – a rare disorder characterized by extreme dwarfism and other skeletal abnormalities. The disease is also sometimes accompanied by mild intellectual disabilities.

However, despite her condition, the school principal told Russian media the teenager did not experience any particular difficulties while learning, and that her classmates always helped her out. Additionally, since it is difficult for Skorik to move between classrooms, the school assigned her class a fixed room to study in, the principal noted.

The Education Ministry says that the student is now planning to enroll in a correspondence course to learn management skills, but is also interested in theater after having played a role in a Russian TV series.

“The young woman is interested in theatrical direction. The hobby arose after participating in episodic filming in the Russian TV series Doctor Richter. Polina’s mother, Natalia Skorik, is considering whether the family should explore the possibility of studying in theater circles,” the ministry said.

Top stories

RT Features

Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces
Inside Europe's largest salt mine: Wagner Group fighters offer a tour of the huge Donbass facility captured from Ukrainian forces FEATURE
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass
Inside the ‘Bakhmut meat grinder’: How Russia forced Ukrainians to retreat from Artyomovsk, their supposed ‘fortress’ in Donbass FEATURE
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The alleged weapons of mass destruction
0:00
26:7
CrossTalk: Sacrificing Ukraine
0:00
25:18
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies