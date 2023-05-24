Ukraine’s top general gravely wounded in Russian strike – RIA

Valery Zaluzhny won’t be able to command Kiev’s forces anymore due to head trauma, a source told the agency

General Valery Zaluzhny, commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, who had disappeared from the public eye in recent weeks, was seriously wounded some weeks ago in a Russian strike near the city of Kherson, a security source told RIA Novosti.

Zaluzhny suffered a head trauma and numerous shrapnel wounds in early May, in a missile attack on a Ukrainian command post not far from the village of Posad-Pokrovskoe, the agency reported on Wednesday.

The general had undergone a craniotomy at a military hospital in Kiev after the strike, the source claimed. The prognosis by the doctors is that the 49-year-old is going to live but won’t be able to execute his duties as commander anymore, he added.

Zaluzhny’s condition is further complicated by the fact that he has an underlying condition namely diabetes, the agency also reported.