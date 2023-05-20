icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Key Donbass city captured – Wagner chief
20 May, 2023 12:54
The battle against Ukrainian forces for Artyomovsk has gone on since last year
The key Donbass city of Artyomovsk, known as Bakhmut in Ukraine, has been fully liberated by the Russian forces, Evgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner private military company has announced.

“Today at noon, Bakhmut was fully captured,” Prigozhin said in a video address published on Saturday. 

The last part of an area of high-rise buildings where the Ukrainians were holed up is now under the control of Russian forces, he stated.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

