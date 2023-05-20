Key Donbass city captured – Wagner chief

The battle against Ukrainian forces for Artyomovsk has gone on since last year

The key Donbass city of Artyomovsk, known as Bakhmut in Ukraine, has been fully liberated by the Russian forces, Evgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner private military company has announced.

“Today at noon, Bakhmut was fully captured,” Prigozhin said in a video address published on Saturday.

The last part of an area of high-rise buildings where the Ukrainians were holed up is now under the control of Russian forces, he stated.

