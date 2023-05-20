icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 May, 2023 10:55
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia’s international flight connections expanding

Just as air links resumed with Georgia, it was reported that Indonesia plans to begin direct flights to Vladivostok
Russia’s international flight connections expanding
An Aeroflot jet takes off at the airport in Vladivostok, Russia. ©  Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov

Indonesia will launch direct flights to Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East, with transit routes on to other major cities in the country, the Indonesian embassy in Moscow announced on Friday.

“We will open direct air traffic with Jakarta,” Berlian Helmi, deputy mission chief at Indonesia's embassy in Russia, told Tass on Friday, referring to the Indonesian capital.

“First, we’ll open a flight between Jakarta and Vladivostok, then through Vladivostok to Moscow, [Russia’s Republic of] Bashkortostan, Nizhny Novgorod and Tomsk,” he said.

All the necessarily agreements with the Russian side have already been reached, the diplomat said. Indonesia is ready to begin flights to Vladivostok as soon as the local airport confirms that it is prepared to accept them, he added.

Vladivostok is one of the largest cities in Russia’s Far East and a major port on the Sea of Japan. It is located 45km from the border with China. Jakarta and Vladivostok are separated by some 6,000km, whereas the distance between the Indonesian capital and Moscow is more than 9,000km.

Pro-Western mob targets Russian visitors (VIDEOS)
Read more
Pro-Western mob targets Russian visitors (VIDEOS)

Indonesia is launching the flight because “Russia is now looking to the East, so we are also looking towards Russia,” Helmi explained.

Also on Friday, the first Russian plane landed in Georgia’s capital Tbilisi after a four-year hiatus. The arrival was met by a small group of anti-Russia protesters at the airport.

On Saturday, meanwhile, the first Georgian Airways plane arrived in Moscow, with its pilot saying on social media that “direct flights are profitable and the right thing to do. The wait is over.” 

Moscow suspended air traffic in and out of Georgia in the summer of 2019 in response to a series of violent anti-Russian protests in Tbilisi during which demonstrators attempted to storm the parliament building. Earlier in May, however, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees that lifted the flight ban and also the visa regime with Georgia.

READ MORE: Egypt ignored US requests to block Russian flights – media

Also on the same day, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said that air traffic between Russia and Cuba would resume starting July 1. Russia’s flagship carrier Aeroflot said that it initially plans to make two flights a week to the Cuban resort of Varadero. Flights between Russia and Cuba were stopped after the launch of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.

Top stories

RT Features

Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Heated exchange: Ex-Obama & Clinton national security director challenged on Russia vs NATO in Ukraine
0:00
30:27
The fall of Enron
0:00
27:13
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies