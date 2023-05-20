icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
20 May, 2023 00:50
HomeRussia & FSU

Zelensky shames Arab leaders

The Ukrainian president claimed some of them were “turning a blind eye” to Moscow’s actions
Zelensky shames Arab leaders
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky speaks at the Arab League summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, May 19, 2023. ©  SPA / AFP

Some Arab leaders are ignoring Russia’s “illegal” conduct in Ukraine, President Vladimir Zelensky said during the Arab League summit on Friday. He made the statement while attending the gathering in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in person. 

Without mentioning anyone by name, Zelensky acknowledged that some attendees “have a different view on the war on our land.”

“Unfortunately, there are some in the world and here, among you, who turn a blind eye to [prisoner of war] cages and illegal annexations,” the president said. “I am here so that everyone can take an honest look. No matter how hard the Russians try to influence [others], there must still be independence.” 

Unlike many Western countries, the Arab states have refused to impose sanctions on Moscow over the military operation it launched in the neighboring state in February 2022. Oil-rich nations of the Persian Gulf worked with Moscow through OPEC+ to enact coordinated production cuts, prompting criticism from Washington that is seeking to curtail Russia’s oil exports. 

Russia and Islamic world share geopolitical vision – Syrian envoy
Read more
Russia and Islamic world share geopolitical vision – Syrian envoy

Speaking on Friday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that Riyadh sees itself as a potential broker for peace. “We reaffirm the kingdom’s readiness to continue mediating efforts between Russia and Ukraine, and to support all international efforts aimed at resolving the crisis politically in a way that contributes to achieving security,” the crown price said, as cited by Al Jazeera. 

Last year, Saudi Arabia and the UAE helped to negotiate a high-profile prisoner exchange between Kiev and Moscow.

Bin Salman spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone last month. During a “friendly and constructive” conversation, the leaders agreed to bolster relations between the two countries, the Kremlin said.

Top stories

RT Features

Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted
Dozens dead and tens of thousands evacuated: What is happening in the Indian state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have erupted FEATURE
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West?
High noon in Ankara: Could 'strongman' leader Erdogan lose power in Türkiye and what would it mean for Russia and the West? FEATURE
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year
'They said they’d shoot anyone who wanted to go to Russia': A look at Soledar, the town captured from Ukraine earlier this year FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Climate lockdowns: at what cost would you save the planet?
0:00
28:48
Smart surgery: picking the brain surgeon’s brain
0:00
25:33
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies