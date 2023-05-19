icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 May, 2023 12:52
Russia’s consumer watchdog addresses ‘radioactive cloud’ reports

The statement by Rospotrebnadzor follows claim by a top security chief about a “radioactive cloud” heading west towards Europe
Radiation levels in Russia remain at normal, the country’s consumer watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said on Friday. The announcement was made shortly after the Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolay Patrushev, claimed that a “radioactive cloud” from the destruction in Ukraine of a store of depleted uranium munitions was heading towards Western Europe.

“The radiation situation in our country remains stable. No excess radiation background has been detected,” the consumer agency said, adding that it carries out constant monitoring of radiation levels in Russia.

Earlier on Friday, Patrushev had said during a government meeting that “a radioactive cloud [is] moving towards Western Europe,” with Poland having already recorded an increase in radiation.

According to the security chief, the hazard was created after the destruction of a Ukrainian ammunition depot in the city of Khmelnitsky last Saturday, which Russia says contained UK-supplied shells with depleted uranium. The munitions were intended to be fired by British-made Challenger tanks.

Moscow has previously harshly criticized London’s decision to provide the Kiev forces with depleted uranium shells, saying that the weapon could cause long-term damage to the environment and public health. British officials have denied such a risk.

Earlier this week, Polish authorities rejected media reports of a spike in radiation being detected in the eastern city of Lublin.

