Moscow shares details of high-precision strikes on Ukrainian military 

The attack successfully hit depots with Western-supplied weapons and troop deployment areas, the Defense Ministry has claimed

Russia has conducted high-precision strikes on Ukrainian military facilities in two locations, the Ministry of Defense said on Sunday, adding that all designated targets had been hit.

The ministry said in a statement that long-range air and sea-based weapons were fired at areas near the city of Ternopol in Western Ukraine, and the village of Petropavlovka in Dnepropetrovsk Region in the country’s southeast. The strikes targeted both areas of troop deployment and depots containing ammunition, weapons, and military equipment Kiev had received from the West, it added.

Earlier in the day, several Ukrainian officials in Ternopol claimed that the city had come under a missile bombardment. The mayor, Sergey Nadal, said that the strikes hit several warehouses, adding that two people were injured. Later, he claimed that an unspecified number of civilian buildings and cars were damaged in the explosions.

Vladimir Trush, who is in charge of the local administration, released pictures of Ukrainian firemen putting out a blaze in a place resembling an industrial area. He said the fire was caused by a Russian attack.

In the early hours of Sunday, air raid warnings were issued across Ukraine, with local media reporting blasts in the cities of Kiev and Kharkov, as well as in Sumy Region, and several other locations.

The Russian military significantly ramped up strikes on Ukrainian military and energy infrastructure last October in response to what Moscow described as acts of sabotage carried out by Kiev on Russian soil, including the deadly bombing of the strategic Crimean Bridge. Ukraine denied any responsibility for the attack.