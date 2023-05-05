icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 May, 2023 06:57
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukrainian drone attacks Russian oil refinery – media

An explosion was reported at a facility in Krasnodar Region
Ukrainian drone attacks Russian oil refinery – media
FILE PHOTO: The Ilsky Oil Refinery in Krasnodar Region, Russia, 2018. ©  Vitaly Timkiv / Sputnik

An oil refinery caught fire in Krasnodar Region in southern Russia on Friday morning, emergency officials have said. Baza news outlet reported that the blaze broke out after the facility was struck by a Ukrainian drone.

Baza posted a video of black smoke coming from the Ilsky Oil Refinery. According to the emergency services, the fire was quickly put out, and no one was hurt.

The facility was also attacked by several drones early Thursday morning, during which a blaze also broke out.

Multiple sites in Russia, including oil refineries and depots, as well as military airfields, have been attacked by UAVs since Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.

On Thursday, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said that a drone was shot down by air defenses near Belbek airfield in Crimea.

READ MORE: Ukraine admits shooting down own drone over Kiev

Last week, drones hit oil terminals in Rostov Region and Crimea. Natalya Gumenyuk, the spokeswoman for the Ukrainian army’s southern command, said the attack in Crimea was part of “a broad, large-scale offensive” planned by Kiev.

Russia said two Ukrainian drones attempted to strike the Kremlin on Wednesday in an effort to assassinate President Vladimir Putin, who was not at his Moscow residence at the time. Kiev denied any involvement in the raid.

Top stories

RT Features

‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’ – An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’ – An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’ – An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’ – An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The breathtaking world of Moscow’s oldest circus
0:00
27:45
The changing face of Christianity
0:00
28:49
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies