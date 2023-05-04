icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 May, 2023 17:23
Frenchman prosecuted for attempted high-speed escape into Russia (VIDEO)

The man rammed his car through a border checkpoint in a bid to start a new life in Russia
Video released by Polish border officials shows a driver ramming through a barrier dividing Poland and Russia at Grzechotki, Poland, May 2, 2023 ©  YouTube / Straz Graniczna

A Frenchman has been arrested and fined after he plowed his car through a border checkpoint separating Poland from Russia’s Kaliningrad Region. The man reportedly told security officers that he planned on building a new life outside the EU.

The man pulled up at the Grzechotki checkpoint on Tuesday morning, but was turned away as he lacked the proper documents to leave Poland, Polish border officials said in a statement.

The man turned back, but returned in the afternoon to the checkpoint, which separates northern Poland from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

This time, he accelerated and rammed his Citroen through the barrier, before stopping when border guards deployed a spike strip.

He was detained and interrogated, telling law enforcement that he planned on building a future in Russia. He was fined 1,000 zloty (around $240) for using illegal force to cross the border, and 500 zloty (around $120) for keeping 11 hunting rifle rounds in his car without a proper permit.

After paying up, the 36-year-old Frenchman was released back into the EU.

