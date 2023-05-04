icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 May, 2023 17:24
HomeRussia & FSU

Opposition mayor arrested in Ukraine

Odessa’s Gennady Trukhanov has been accused of corruption
Opposition mayor arrested in Ukraine
File photo: Odessa Mayor Gennady Trukhanov, left, in Kiev's Solomensky Court. ©  Sputnik / Stringer

Ukraine’s High Anti-Corruption Court on Thursday ordered the arrest of Odessa Mayor Gennady Trukhanov in the case involving allegations of misusing city funds. Trukhanov will spend 60 days in jail unless he can post bail.

Trukhanov has the option of paying a bond of 13 million hryvnia ($352,000), which the court reduced from the 30 million the prosecutors sought. 

Charges against Trukhanov go back to 2017, when the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) investigated him for a shady 2016 real estate deal. The Odessa city council spent 185 million hryvnia on a building previously owned by the now defunct construction equipment company ‘Krayan’, which another company had acquired several months earlier for just four million. 

The ‘Krayan’ deal allegedly benefited Alexander Turchinov and Alexander Dubovoy, two nationalist politicians linked to the 2014 US-backed coup. However, NABU instead focused on Trukhanov. He was arrested in 2018, but acquitted the following year, the verdict was then overturned on appeal in 2021.

West is fueling Kiev’s ‘sense of impunity’ – Moscow
Read more
West is fueling Kiev’s ‘sense of impunity’ – Moscow

Trukhanov was once a member of the Party of Regions, which was outlawed by President Vladimir Zelensky’s government earlier this year. He was elected mayor of Odessa in May 2014, following the massacre of pro-Russian activists at the House of Trade Unions.

The current government has accused Trukhanov of pro-Russian sympathies, even though he denounced the “invasion” to both domestic and foreign media in May 2022. Last month, lawmakers from Zelensky’s party claimed that the mayor had “sabotaged” their plans to remove the Odessa monument to Empress Catherine II and personally unveiled the monument to 18th century Russian general Alexander Suvorov. Both monuments were demolished in December 2022.

Trukhanov’s arrest comes less than a week after the UK National Crime Agency (NCA) collaborated with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) to raid suspected members of an alleged crime syndicate led by Ukrainian businessman Vladimir Galanternik, who lives in London. Trukhanov’s name was on the list of suspects, though details of his alleged involvement were not given. The pre-trial investigation of Galanternik has been delayed until July.

Top stories

RT Features

‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’ – An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’ – An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’ – An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites
‘The worst kind of peace is better than any war’ – An exiled Ukrainian dissident appeals to Zelensky and his country’s elites FEATURE
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades
A literal minefield: Why the consequences of the conflict in Ukraine will be felt for decades FEATURE
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The real value of gold
0:00
26:41
Lords of war
0:00
23:47
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies