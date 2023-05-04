icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 May, 2023 05:42
Ukrainian counteroffensive will lead to ‘deplorable consequences’ – Moscow

Kiev and its supporters are derailing all initiatives for peace talks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin says
Ukrainian counteroffensive will lead to ‘deplorable consequences’ – Moscow
The Russian Foreign Ministry building in Moscow ©  Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova

Ukraine is being pumped with weapons by Western nations in support of the long-planned counteroffensive against Russia, but this will not lead to any positive results and will only cause more bloodshed, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin has warned. 

In an interview with the newspaper Izvestia published on Thursday, Galuzin said Kiev and its “Anglo-Saxon masters” are derailing all initiatives for peace talks as they call for the “strategic defeat of Russia.”  

“Thoughtlessly and irresponsibly pumping up Kiev with modern Western weapons and supporting its idea of a counteroffensive will only lead to bloodshed and further escalation of the conflict,” he told the outlet.

“The Kiev regime and its Western sponsors should be warned about the inevitably deplorable consequences of their plans,” Galuzin said, adding that the Russian forces are prepared for any developments in the conflict.

US Embassy in Kiev fears ‘missile attacks’
Read more
US Embassy in Kiev fears ‘missile attacks’

In recent months, Ukrainian and Western officials have spoken on multiple occasions about plans for a massive counteroffensive against Russia. Last week, Defense Minister Aleksey Reznikov said that Ukrainian troops are “generally ready for the push” and are awaiting orders from senior officials.

On Wednesday, the head of the Wagner private military company, Evgeny Prigozhin, said Ukraine’s forces have begun their counteroffensive in Artyomovsk, known as Bakhmut in Ukraine.

That same day, the Kremlin reported that two drones attacked its premises, calling it an act of terrorism targeting the residence of President Vladimir Putin, who was not there at the time, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

While Kiev has officially denied responsibility for the attack, Russia said it reserves the right to retaliate “anywhere and anytime it deems necessary.”

