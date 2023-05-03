icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 May, 2023 18:30
Ukraine counterattack started – Wagner boss

Kiev’s forces have “unlimited men and ammunition,” Yevgeny Prigozhin has said
Ukraine counterattack started – Wagner boss
FILE PHOTO: Businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin tours the Soledar salt mines with fighters of the Wagner Group PMC. ©  RIA News

The head of the private military company Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said on Wednesday that the Ukrainian forces had begun their counterattack in Bakhmut/Artyomovsk and are threatening to overwhelm his undersupplied troops.

Wagner forces advanced more than 200 meters on Wednesday, losing 116 killed and leaving less than three square kilometers of the Donbass city in Ukrainian possession, Prigozhin said in an audio clip shared online.

The Ukrainian military has “begun its counterattack,” Prigozhin added, describing them as having “unlimited manpower and ammunition.”

Meanwhile, he painted a dire picture of Wagner’s own situation, saying that “ammunition shortages are acute” and that his troops have rounds remaining “for just a few days.”

The Russian Defense Ministry is refusing to issue artillery ammunition to Wagner, “ignoring our every request,” Prigozhin claimed.

Wagner forces have been at the forefront of street fighting in Artyomovsk, known by Ukrainians as Bakhmut, a key rail and road junction in Donbass. Kiev has funneled tens of thousands of soldiers to the city, even as Wagner and other Russian troops established fire control over all the supply roads, leaving the Ukrainians half-surrounded.

