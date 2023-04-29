icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
29 Apr, 2023 19:36
HomeRussia & FSU

Countdown to ‘Games of the Future’ launched (VIDEO)

The first ever international phygital tournament is set to take place in the Russian city of Kazan next February
Countdown to ‘Games of the Future’ launched (VIDEO)
©  Sputnik / Alexey Nikolsky

A countdown ceremony to mark 300 days before the start of the upcoming Games of the Future phygital tournament was held both in Moscow and the Russian city of Kazan on Saturday. The first ever international games of its kind are set to take place from February 23 to March 3, 2024.

The ceremony was attended by several high-profile officials, including Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, Rustam Minnikhanov, the head of Tatarstan, and others. Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the ceremony via a video message, calling the upcoming games a “unique event that has never been held before.”

“The Games of the Future will combine e-sports and conventional sports, video games, virtual and augmented reality tournaments, as well as traditional football, basketball, hockey and MMA matches, all on one platform,” Putin said.

The event is expected to bring together participants from more than 100 countries from all around the world, with over 50 of them already confirming their participation, Chernyshenko told Russian media earlier in the day. 

“We still have a lot of work to do, but we already see a huge interest of the whole world,” he noted.

Top stories

RT Features

The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema FEATURE
‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective
‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective ExclusiveFEATURE
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema
The father of modern arthouse: How renowned Russian director Andrey Tarkovsky transformed world cinema FEATURE
‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective
‘Truth is our most potent weapon’ – ex-US Navy technician behind pro-Russian ‘Donbass Devushka’ collective ExclusiveFEATURE
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life
Photo report: How a key Lugansk region city, devastated by retreating Ukrainians, is springing back to life FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Biden’s JFK files
0:00
26:55
The pitfalls of classified documents
0:00
24:57
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies