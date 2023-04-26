Terrorist attack thwarted in Crimea

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a suspect that was allegedly planning an attack on a military hospital

Russian security services have prevented an attack on a military hospital in Crimea, the Federal Security Service (FSB) revealed in a statement on Wednesday. The security officers detained a suspect and seized improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from him, the statement added.

The identity of the suspect has not been made public, although a video published by the FSB showed a bald and bearded middle-aged man being escorted by the security officers. According to the FSB, the man was in possession of at least two IEDs: one that contained nails designed to serve as “killing agents” and another one that had “an incendiary effect.”

The video showed what appeared to be a Molotov cocktail in a glass bottle, as well as a small metal can and an unidentified object wrapped in a piece of cloth with some wires coming out of it. According to the statement, the suspect planned to attack the Russian Defense Ministry’s Navy Hospital in the Crimean capital of Simferopol.

The man has been charged with plotting a terrorist attack, as well as illegal acquisition and possession of explosives. The investigation – as well as “intelligence gathering operations” – are ongoing, the FSB said, without revealing if there were any other suspects in this case.

The developments come just a week after a 52-year-old Russian-Ukrainian citizen in the Crimean city of Kerch was arrested on suspicion of intending to plant an explosive device at a power system facility. He has been charged with plotting an act of sabotage and now faces 20 years to life in prison.

According to FSB director Alexander Bortnikov, since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022, security services have prevented some 118 terrorist attacks in the country, many of which were being prepared by young people and minors.

In April, Bortnikov also warned that Western and Ukrainian intelligence services had launched an “aggressive brainwashing and recruitment [campaign]” in an attempt to involve Russian youths in sabotage, extremist activities, and terrorist attacks against their own country.