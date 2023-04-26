icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Xi Jinping holds phone talks with Zelensky
26 Apr, 2023 11:30
Xi Jinping holds phone talks with Zelensky

The call will provide a “powerful” boost to bilateral ties, the Ukrainian leader said
Xi Jinping holds phone talks with Zelensky

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Ukrainian counterpart, Vladimir Zelensky, have spoken over the phone, in what is presumed to be their first conversation since Moscow launched its military operation in the neighboring state more than a year ago.

Zelensky tweeted that the dialog was “long and meaningful.” He said the call, along with the appointment of an ambassador to China, will “give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

