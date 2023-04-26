Xi Jinping holds phone talks with Zelensky

The call will provide a “powerful” boost to bilateral ties, the Ukrainian leader said

Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Ukrainian counterpart, Vladimir Zelensky, have spoken over the phone, in what is presumed to be their first conversation since Moscow launched its military operation in the neighboring state more than a year ago.

Zelensky tweeted that the dialog was “long and meaningful.” He said the call, along with the appointment of an ambassador to China, will “give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW