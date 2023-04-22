Huge stray bomb found in Russian city bordering Ukraine

According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, a military jet accidentally released a bomb over the city of Belgorod on Thursday

Some 3,000 people were evacuated from their homes in the Russian city of Belgorod on Saturday after an unexploded aviation bomb was discovered in a residential area, local Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov has said.

Belgorod, located not far from the border with Ukraine, was rocked by an explosion on Thursday, which left three people injured, smashed the windows of nearby buildings, and damaged serveral vehicles. The Defense Ministry later said the incident was caused by an unintended release of an aerial bomb from a Su-34 jet.

On Saturday the sappers, who worked near the site of the initial blast on Belgorod’s Shalandin Street, found the second aerial bomb, Gladkov wrote on Telegram.