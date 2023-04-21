Kremlin spokesman’s son has served in Wagner – PMC group boss

Dmitry Peskov’s scion has been a “regular artilleryman,” Yevgeny Prigozhin says

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Wagner Group, has claimed that one of the sons of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has served in the private Russian military company. The PMC boss made the revelation in a frontline interview published on Friday.

“One person I know is [Kremlin spokesman] Dmitry Peskov, who at one time used to be considered a complete liberal,” Prigozhin said.

“His son lived part of his life in America, if I’m not mistaken, or in England ... [Peskov] came to me and said, ‘Take him as a regular artilleryman’. By the way, he worked out fine, as a regular gunner, knee-deep in mud, sh*t, on an Uragan,” he added, referring to Russian BM-27 Uragan self-propelled 220-mm multiple rocket launcher system.

Prigozhin did not provide any further details, neither specifying which conflict Peskov’s son took part in or even naming him explicitly. So far, Dmitry Peskov has made no public remarks on Prigozhin’s revelations.

However, the eldest son of the Kremlin official, Nikolay, appears to match the description provided by the PMC boss.

Early into the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Nikolay Peskov was slammed with personal sanctions by the US, with multiple allies of Washington following suit later on.