Projectile hits Russian border city – media
20 Apr, 2023 19:42
An unknown object has struck Belgorod, leaving a large crater in the middle of a road
An unknown projectile crashed in the street on the southern outskirts of the Russian city of Belgorod late on Thursday. 

The object left a massive crater in the pavement, footage circulating online shows. It hit the road that hard a car was thrown by the shockwave atop of a nearby one-story building.

The nature of the crashed object was not immediately clear. According to Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, it left a 20-meter crater in the street, as well as damaged several cars and shattered windows at buildings nearby. According to preliminary assessment, no on was injured in the incident, the governor said in a Telegram post.

 

