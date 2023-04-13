icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
13 Apr, 2023 15:39
HomeRussia & FSU

Black Sea will never become ‘NATO sea’ – Kremlin

The region must be one of cooperation and security for everyone, Dmitry Peskov has said
Black Sea will never become ‘NATO sea’ – Kremlin
FILE PHOTO: A Russian Navy vessel in the Black Sea. ©  Sputnik / Vasiliy Batanov

Despite efforts from Kiev, the Black Sea will never be the domain of NATO, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday. He was commenting on a speech by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, who called for the military bloc to devise a new strategy for the region.

Speaking at the Black Sea Security Conference in Bucharest, Romania, Kuleba urged the West to “work out a comprehensive security network for all nations… that feel threatened.” 

He insisted that it is “time to turn [the] Black Sea into what the Baltic Sea has become – a sea of NATO.” At the same time, Kuleba called for the “demilitarization of the Black Sea.”

On a call with journalists on Thursday, Peskov said the Ukrainian diplomat’s remarks were “based on flagrant contradictions” and that “NATO and demilitarization are mutually exclusive.”

The Black Sea will never be a sea of NATO. It is a sea that is common for all littoral countries. It must be a sea of cooperation, interaction... and indivisible security.

In accordance with the 1936 Montreux Convention, Türkiye, a NATO member, closed access to the Black Sea through the straits of Bosphorus and Dardanelles shortly after Russia launched its military operation in the neighboring state over a year ago. Other members of the US-led bloc in the region are Bulgaria and Romania.

The standoff between Russian and NATO has led to several incidents over Black Sea waters. Moscow has accused the bloc of flying aircraft close to the country’s borders and within the restricted area Russia established after the start of the conflict in Kiev. The Pentagon said it considers these airspace restrictions illegal.

READ MORE: US hawk touts ‘grand strategy’ to counter Russia and China

Last month, the US said it was forced to down one of its MQ-9 Reaper drones after an altercation with a Russian warplane. The Pentagon claimed that an Su-27 fighter jet dumped fuel on the UAV and collided with its rear propeller. The Russian Defense Ministry denied that the collision happened and said the drone crashed on its own.

 

Top stories

RT Features

'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents
'Special' service: Declassified Guantanamo court filing suggests some 9/11 hijackers were CIA agents FEATURE
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky?
This iconic Kiev monastery survived the Mongols, the Nazis, and the Bolsheviks – can it withstand Zelensky? FEATURE
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland?
Embracing the empire: What does NATO accession mean for the once famously neutral Finland? FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Plastics: A curse or a blessing?
0:00
26:57
There’s always money for war
0:00
28:28
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies