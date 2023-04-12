Russia tests intercontinental ballistic missile (VIDEO)

The projectile reached its designated target at a proving ground in Kazakhstan, according to the Ministry of Defense

Russia has successfully conducted an intercontinental ballistic missile test, the country’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The missile was fired by a mobile launcher in Kapustin Yar, southern Russia and successfully hit the designated target in Kazakhstan’s Sary Shagan testing range, a site leased by Moscow.

“The launch has allowed us to confirm the correctness of technical solutions that were applied during the development of new strategic missile systems,” the MOD said in a statement. It added that the test’s objectives were “completed in full.”

The launch took place while relations remain extremely tense between Russia and NATO over Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine.

In February, Moscow suspended the New START treaty with the US, which capped the number of nuclear warheads and the means of their delivery. Both countries have accused each other of violating the agreement signed in 2010 by then-presidents Dmitry Medvedev and Barack Obama.