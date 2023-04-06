Russian woman conquers active volcano on dog sled

The adventurer said she just wanted to do something that hadn’t been done before

A 23-year-old female thrill-seeker has reached the top of the volcano Ebeko in the Kuril Islands in Russia’s Far East, traveling on a dog sled, media have reported.

Breeder and dog-sled driver Alisa Voronova told the Mash channel on Telegram that she was really impressed when she arrived at the island of Paramushir and saw Ebeko with her own eyes. The sight was so stunning that she even had a dream about conquering the “unique natural object” with her sled pets, she said.

And when she woke up, Voronova thought that getting up there in real life was actually a great idea. “We decided to do something that nobody else did before us,” she explained.

Ebeko is 1,156 meters tall and the woman and her sled dogs had to cover more than ten kilometers through ice and frozen crust to reach the top. The animals had to wear special boots to protect their paws during their ascent.

Their first attempt, on March 30, failed as the volcano released a huge plume of ash into the air. Ebeko is one of the most active volcanoes in the Kuril Islands, but the scientists believe it to be a dying one, meaning that chances of an actual eruption remain very low.

Voronova and her four dogs – Axel, Dora, Dallas and Dipper – were able to achieve their goal the next day, taking some spectacular photos along the way.

The young sled canines, who were all aged two and a half years and in their first real working season, did really well during the journey, the woman from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula said.

Voronova has been working with canines and competing in dog-sled races from a young age. In 2018, when she was 18, she finished fourth in the iconic Beringia sled-dog race, held in Kamchatka every year.