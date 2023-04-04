icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
4 Apr, 2023 08:04
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia sounds alarm over grain deal progress

Only a tiny fraction of Moscow’s agricultural exports has been unblocked, the UN envoy has said
Russia sounds alarm over grain deal progress
Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia speaks at a press conference on April 3, 2023 at the United Nations in New York. ©  Bryan R. Smith / AFP

The part of the UN- and Türkiye-brokered grain deal with Ukraine regarding Russian agricultural exports is still not working the way it is supposed to, Moscow’s permanent representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, said on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference, Nebenzia stated that “we have not had a single grain exported according to the memorandum of Russia and UN, the second part of the deal.”

The agreement, which was concluded in July 2022 amid the conflict between Moscow and Kiev, allows Ukraine to transport agricultural products via the Black Sea through a humanitarian corridor, in exchange for Russian grain and fertilizers gaining unimpeded access to global markets.

The envoy went on to say that some Russian fertilizers had been blocked in European ports, and Moscow offered to deliver them to developing countries free of charge.

Russia ready to deliver free grain to Africa – Putin
Read more
Russia ready to deliver free grain to Africa – Putin

“Out of the total number which amounts to nearly 300,000 tons of fertilizers, only 30,000 tons were exported or rather evacuated from one of those ports,” he added. “These are mere facts which say how… the Black Sea initiative is working, or rather not working.”

Nebenzia said he cannot predict the future of the grain deal, though Moscow “expects a breakthrough” in the implementation of the agreement.

Russia has repeatedly voiced concerns about problems with exporting its agricultural products under the deal, while demanding that the West lift “direct and indirect sanctions” targeting both the shipments themselves and the provision of relevant insurance services.

Despite these issues, Russia agreed last month to renew the grain deal for 60 days, with Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov describing the move as “a gesture of goodwill.” He also expressed hope that “after such a long time the conditions and obligations that were taken on by the well-known parties will be fulfilled.”

Top stories

RT Features

Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The death of tech
0:00
25:37
Russia-Africa reset
0:00
27:31
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies