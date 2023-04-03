icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Apr, 2023 15:05
HomeRussia & FSU

Russia reveals host city for 2024 BRICS summit

Next year’s meeting of the economic bloc’s leaders will take place in Kazan, according to a presidential decree
Russia reveals host city for 2024 BRICS summit
BRICS countries' leaders pose for a group picture during the bloc's 10th summit on July 26, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. ©  Gianluigi GUERCIA / POOL / AFP

The 2024 BRICS summit will be hosted by the southwestern Russian city of Kazan as Russia is poised to take over the economic bloc’s rotating presidency next year.

The decision was announced in a presidential decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday. The Russian leader also ordered the establishment of an organizing committee run by Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov that will oversee laying the groundwork for the country’s chairmanship.

Presidential aide Anton Kobyakov said Russia had “high expectations” from its BRICS presidency. He vowed that Moscow would continue a “systematic dialogue” with the bloc’s members and its other partners. 

“We will cooperate in all areas – from trade to security,” he said, adding that the fact that the summit would be held in “one of the most comfortable and developed cities in Russia” would strengthen the meeting’s positive agenda.

China and Brazil deal a blow to US dollar-powered bullying READ MORE: China and Brazil deal a blow to US dollar-powered bullying

BRICS is an informal international socio-economic and political forum, which incorporates Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. It accounts for over 40% of the global population and nearly a quarter of the world’s GDP.

Established in 2006, the group has held summits each year beginning in 2009, with member countries taking turns to host. This year, the BRICS presidency is held by South Africa, with the 2023 summit set to take place there in August. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said he wants to use the opportunity to advance Africa’s interests.

"Our continent was pillaged and ravaged and exploited by other continents and we therefore want to build solidarity in BRICS to advance the interests, of course initially of our own country, but also of the continent as a whole,” he said in January. 

Top stories

RT Features

Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks
Russian moves: Here are five athletes who electrified their sports with unique tricks FEATURE
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image
Weaponizing e-girls: How the US military uses YouTube and TikTok to improve its image FEATURE
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life
Death of the most famous man in the world: How space pioneer Yuri Gagarin lost his life FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
‘Australia risks becoming Asian Ukraine as US’ proxy warrior against China’ – ex-Australian ambassador
0:00
31:4
‘Hungary’ for (Samantha) Power
0:00
27:21
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies