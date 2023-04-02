Details emerge on blast that killed Russian war reporter

An improvised explosive device was allegedly camouflaged as a statuette presented to the victim, Vladlen Tatarsky

War reporter Vladlen Tatarsky may have been killed by an improvised explosive device disguised as a statuette, Kirill Makarov, the youth policy minister of the Donetsk People’s Republic, told Russian media on Sunday. Earlier today, the café where Tatarsky was holding a recital was rocked by a blast, which resulted in his death.

According to several Russian media outlets, a young woman presented the figurine to the war correspondent and blogger during the event. Her identity is unknown so far. The police did not comment on this version. The law enforcement authorities only confirmed that Tatarsky was killed in the blast that also left 16 people injured.

Earlier, a source with the emergency services told TASS that an improvised explosive device was blown up near the stage in the café.

Russia’s REN TV channel reported, citing a witness, that a statuette blew up as Tatarsky was still holding it in his hands.

According to TASS, the IED’s power was equivalent to 200 gram of TNT.

A video published by REN TV showed the moment when Tatarsky was allegedly gifted the bomb camouflaged as what looks like a massive bust. Footage shows, though, it was a man and not a woman, who presented the gift.

Tatarsky become prominent in Russia as a blogger and war correspondent reporting on the situation in Donbass after he joined the local militias in the wake of the Maidan coup in Kiev back in 2014. The man, who also authored several books was holding a recital in the St. Petersburg’s café on Sunday.