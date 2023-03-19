icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin makes surprise visit to Donbass – media
19 Mar, 2023 03:31
HomeRussia & FSU

Putin makes surprise visit to Donbass – media

The Russian leader reportedly toured the second largest city of the Donetsk People’s Republic
Putin makes surprise visit to Donbass – media

President Vladimir Putin reportedly made an unannounced working trip to Mariupol, the Black Sea port city which was liberated by Russian forces last spring amid the military operation in Ukraine, and joined Russia as part of the Donetsk People’s Republic following a referendum in September.

Putin arrived in Mariupol by helicopter and drove several districts of the city, accompanied by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, multiple Russian news agencies reported on Sunday morning, citing the president’s press service.

It was unclear when the trip took place, and the Kremlin has yet to share photos and videos of what would be Putin's first trip to Russia's new region. On Saturday, the head of state was  Crimea to mark the ninth anniversary of the peninsula’s reunification with Russia.

The city of Mariupol was liberated by Russian forces last spring amid the military operation in Ukraine. It has become one of the symbols of Russia's military campaign, and victory there has arguably been the main triumph, so far. 

In September, the Donetsk People’s Republics, which incorporates Mariupol, along with Lugansk People’s Republic and Zaporozhye and Kherson regions, officially became part of the Russian Federation after holding public referendums.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

