icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Mar, 2023 08:09
HomeRussia & FSU

Ukraine grain deal renewed – Moscow

The UN-backed scheme for Ukraine has been extended, despite Moscow’s complaints about restrictions on its own trade
Ukraine grain deal renewed – Moscow
FILE PHOTO: An inspection of a ship in Istanbul, carrying wheat from Ukraine. ©  Turkish Ministry of National Defence / Handout / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The UN and Türkiye-mediated arrangement for exporting Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea has been renewed for three more months, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksandr Grushko told journalists on Tuesday. However, Moscow remains unhappy with the failure to secure the lifting of Western restrictions on its own food and fertilizer trade, the official added.

The Black Sea grain mechanism was introduced in August last year to facilitate Ukraine’s agricultural exports amid the conflict with Russia. It was initially set to run for 180 days and has since been renewed once.

According to Grushko, Russia has agreed to renew it again, but just for 60 days, as was suggested on Monday by fellow Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin.

READ MORE: Russia agrees to extend Ukraine grain deal

The deal includes a commitment by the UN to put pressure on Western nations to lift some of the economic sanctions against Russia. Moscow has said the restrictions have effectively barred Russian grain producers from using sea merchants to sell goods on the global market.

Russia also argued that as the facilitation of Ukrainian trade was touted as a way to address spiking global food prices, it would be reasonable to expect those restrictions to be eliminated.

“We will vigorously demand that all the promises and commitments given to Russia regarding the implementation of this second track, that is the lifting of all direct and indirect sanctions on Russian agricultural exports to the global markets, are fulfilled,” Grushko said.

Russia has long criticized the way the grain deal has been implemented, arguing that it has largely failed to benefit the most vulnerable nations, with most Ukrainian produce being used to feed livestock in Europe. Meanwhile, low-income countries in Africa and Asia are barred from importing Russian grain and fertilizers due to Western sanctions, Moscow said.

Top stories

RT Features

As casualties mount, why there's a growing backlash against the methods used to conscript Ukrainian men for war
As casualties mount, why there's a growing backlash against the methods used to conscript Ukrainian men for war FEATURE
Echoes of Maidan: Georgia has a huge Western-funded NGO sector and regular outbreaks of violent protest, is there a link?
Echoes of Maidan: Georgia has a huge Western-funded NGO sector and regular outbreaks of violent protest, is there a link? FEATURE
Absent ‘friends’: What Ukraine could learn from a new report about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan
Absent ‘friends’: What Ukraine could learn from a new report about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

As casualties mount, why there's a growing backlash against the methods used to conscript Ukrainian men for war
As casualties mount, why there's a growing backlash against the methods used to conscript Ukrainian men for war FEATURE
Echoes of Maidan: Georgia has a huge Western-funded NGO sector and regular outbreaks of violent protest, is there a link?
Echoes of Maidan: Georgia has a huge Western-funded NGO sector and regular outbreaks of violent protest, is there a link? FEATURE
Absent ‘friends’: What Ukraine could learn from a new report about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan
Absent ‘friends’: What Ukraine could learn from a new report about the US withdrawal from Afghanistan FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
The hypocrisy of activism
0:00
25:52
Dollar down
0:00
26:36
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies