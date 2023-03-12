icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Mar, 2023 19:26
US returns ancient weapons to Ukraine

Customs officials seized three swords and a stone ax head in New York several months ago
US returns ancient weapons to Ukraine
A collection of ancient weapons are handed over to the Ukrainian embassy in Washington, DC, March 10, 2023 ©  Twitter / @UKRintheUSA

American authorities have handed over a cache of ancient weapons to the Ukrainian embassy in Washington DC. It is unclear who tried to smuggle the artifacts into the US.

Three metal swords and a stone ax head were handed over on Friday, the embassy announced in a tweet. The Ukrainian mission thanked US authorities for helping to “repatriate our cultural property and a part of our history.”

The items were seized by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at a mail facility in New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport in September, the CBP said in a statement on Friday. The swords arrived from Russia and the ax from Ukraine, the agency said.

Although the swords were posted from Russia, all the items “were identified as Ukrainian cultural property by representatives from the Ukrainian government,” the statement read. CBP did not say who had sent them, or explain the circumstances of their apparent theft.

Swords and axes might not be the only weapons recently smuggled out of Ukraine. Modern arms – including missile launchers and other “high-precision weapons” – provided to Kiev by the US and its allies have been sold on the black market to criminals and terrorists, Russian President Vladimir Putin said last year. 

Referencing reports of Western arms shipments going missing inside Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed in October that up to $1 billion worth of these weapons are funneled from Ukraine to the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia every month.




