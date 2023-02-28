icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Feb, 2023 08:20
Airspace near St. Petersburg, Russia closed due to ‘UFO’ – media

The local Pulkovo airport isn’t accepting civilian flights, the authorities say
Airspace near St. Petersburg, Russia closed due to 'UFO' – media

The airspace near St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city, has been closed off on Tuesday morning due to the appearance of an unidentified flying object in the area, media have reported.

The city authorities confirmed that Pulkovo International Airport has stopped accepting civilian flights, but didn’t reveal the reason for the move.

According to Baza news outlet, jets were scrambled in the air as the so-called Kover (carpet) plan was activated in St. Petersburg. The plan is initiated in the event of an illegal incursion by an aircraft or UFO into the country’s airspace, according to the outlet.

