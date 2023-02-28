Airspace near St. Petersburg, Russia closed due to ‘UFO’ – media

The local Pulkovo airport isn’t accepting civilian flights, the authorities say

The airspace near St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city, has been closed off on Tuesday morning due to the appearance of an unidentified flying object in the area, media have reported.

The city authorities confirmed that Pulkovo International Airport has stopped accepting civilian flights, but didn’t reveal the reason for the move.

According to Baza news outlet, jets were scrambled in the air as the so-called Kover (carpet) plan was activated in St. Petersburg. The plan is initiated in the event of an illegal incursion by an aircraft or UFO into the country’s airspace, according to the outlet.