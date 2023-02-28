icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
28 Feb, 2023 07:29
HomeRussia & FSU

Water issues hit two Crimean communities

Two malfunctions in one day have affected tens of thousands of people in the peninsula
Water issues hit two Crimean communities
©  Aman Sharma / EyeEm via Getty Images

Two cities in Russia's Crimean peninsula experienced water supply outages on Tuesday, with tens of thousands of residents denied service.

Over 120,000 people in the western resort city of Yevpatoria were left without water after a malfunction at the central conduit in the nearby village of Pribrezhnoye, media reported, citing the local government.

The city administration has introduced rationing and canceled school classes, while repair crews deal with the pressure drop.

A second incident affected the northern town of Krasnoperekopsk, where some 25,000 people live, as well as at least four nearby villages, according to the utility responsible for the service. Some 10 meters of the damaged conduit will reportedly need to be replaced.

Crimea rejoined Russia in 2014, after its residents rejected an armed coup in Kiev and voted in a referendum to break away from Ukraine and move under Russian sovereignty.

READ MORE: Ukraine preparing attack on Crimea – Zelensky

The Ukrainian government considers the peninsula as its own territory and has pledged to retake it by military force. President Vladimir Zelensky declared last week that Kiev was making “military steps” in preparation for an attack on Crimea.

Freshwater security has been a hot-button issue for the peninsula, since Ukraine decided to cut deliveries via a canal, which comes from the river Dnieper and accounted for some 85% of supplies at the time. The situation was alleviated amid the ongoing armed conflict, when Russian troops seized control of the key waterway and restored the flow.

Top stories

RT Features

The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust
The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust FEATURE
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal FEATURE
As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history
As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust
The Righteous: Smash hit movie tells the story of a Russian who saved hundreds of Jews from Nazi Germany's holocaust FEATURE
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal
The ‘Great Game’ in Asia: A new struggle between China, the US and India is unfolding in Nepal FEATURE
As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history
As Russia celebrates Veteran's Day, here's how the country fought in different periods of its thousand year history FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Mass shootings & ADHD meds...A connection?
0:00
26:48
Idolization into hell? Vassilis Fouskas, professor of international politics and economics, University of East London
0:00
28:58
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies