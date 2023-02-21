icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
21 Feb, 2023 23:58
HomeRussia & FSU

Putin introduces bill to suspend major nuclear treaty

Russian lawmakers are to decide on the move on Wednesday, the State Duma speaker says
Putin introduces bill to suspend major nuclear treaty
FILE PHOTO. ©  Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev

Russian President Vladimir Putin has introduced a bill on suspending the New START Treaty – the last existing nuclear accord between Moscow and Washington – State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin told reporters on Tuesday. Putin announced the initiative earlier in the day, during his annual address to the lawmakers.

The president explained his decision by saying that the treaty was a legacy of the times when Moscow and Washington did not perceive each other as adversaries. He also accused the US of seeking a global hegemony and NATO of a desire to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia.

“The bill introduced by the president would be reviewed tomorrow at a plenary session,” Volodin said, adding that the lawmakers “would take a decision on it without delay.” If adopted by the State Duma, the bill would then have to be approved by the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, the Federation Council.

What you need to know about the US-Russia nuclear treaty that Moscow suspended
Read more
What you need to know about the US-Russia nuclear treaty that Moscow suspended

“If the Duma approves it tomorrow, we will support it as well,” a source within the Federation Council told Interfax news agency on Tuesday.

The New START Treaty was originally signed in 2010 by Barack Obama and Dmitry Medvedev and aimed to cut in half the number of strategic nuclear missile launchers deployed around the world. Under the treaty, both countries were supposed to allow the other side a limited number of inspections per year to verify compliance with the agreement. Unless extended, the treaty was set to expire in 2026.

During his Tuesday speech, Putin accused the West of denying Moscow’s requests to inspect Western nuclear facilities in accordance with the treaty under some formal pretexts. At the same time, NATO members were demanding access to Russia’s strategic facilities, even though the New START Treaty was signed by Moscow and Washington only.

Top stories

RT Features

Under siege: How has Donbass lived through its first year of official separation from Ukraine?
Under siege: How has Donbass lived through its first year of official separation from Ukraine? FEATURE
The face of a different Russia: Who was Yegor Letov and why did he become a symbol of perestroika and the post-Soviet era?
The face of a different Russia: Who was Yegor Letov and why did he become a symbol of perestroika and the post-Soviet era? FEATURE
Nazi collaborators, dissidents and Soviet functionaries: The untold story of how Ukraine achieved independence
Nazi collaborators, dissidents and Soviet functionaries: The untold story of how Ukraine achieved independence FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Under siege: How has Donbass lived through its first year of official separation from Ukraine?
Under siege: How has Donbass lived through its first year of official separation from Ukraine? FEATURE
The face of a different Russia: Who was Yegor Letov and why did he become a symbol of perestroika and the post-Soviet era?
The face of a different Russia: Who was Yegor Letov and why did he become a symbol of perestroika and the post-Soviet era? FEATURE
Nazi collaborators, dissidents and Soviet functionaries: The untold story of how Ukraine achieved independence
Nazi collaborators, dissidents and Soviet functionaries: The untold story of how Ukraine achieved independence FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Africa’s underground danger
0:00
25:14
Global water crisis
0:00
27:15
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies